Detroit Health Department launches Lead Safe Detroit website

The City of Detroit Health Department has launched a new website to help educate residents on how to prevent lead exposure and its consequences and know what steps the City has taken to protect residents. The new Lead Safe Detroit website serves as a one-stop shop for all of the city’s lead-related activities, and can be found at http://www.detroitmi.gov/leadsafe.

Since 2009, the cases of elevated blood levels in children under the age of six in Detroit has gone down by about 50 percent. Lead Safe Detroit details the many ways the city of Detroit is helping to further reduce residents’ exposure to lead and the services it provides to make sure Detroiters, especially young children, are safe.

“Detroit has made great progress in reducing instances of elevated blood lead levels,” said Executive Director and Health Officer Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “I’m a mother of three children. Even if one child is at risk, it is one too many. We must do everything we can to protect them and provide the right education and resources.”

Among the efforts detailed on Lead Safe Detroit are:

• Assistance with residential lead paint abatement and how to access it.

• Partnering with all Detroit schools and childhood learning centers to ensure safe water at their facilities. Full test results for every educational facility are listed on the site.

• Conducting water sample testing from homes for the presence of lead and copper. Tests conducted in 2016 have shown that tap water in all homes tested fall well with EPA safety guidelines.

• Free lead testing of all children in Detroit under the age of six and where to get it, as well as how to get home water testing.

• Strengthening environmental protocols on the city’s demolition program, which already has been cited by the EPA for its national best practices. Vacant homes in the city pose a threat to the health and safety of Detroiters. The Lead Safe Detroit website details new protocols being implemented to ensure even greater safety in the demolition process.

Lead Safe Detroit also provides information and resources available to families that have been affected by lead, including sending case workers out to work directly with families in their homes.

“Most of this work has been done by the city for some time,” said Dr. Khaldun. “The Lead Safe Detroit website is our effort to be fully transparent, and to make this important information as easy to understand and accessible as possible.”

