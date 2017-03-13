New ‘Detroit at Work’ program offers career paths for 100 Detroiters at WCCCD

Up to 100 Detroiters will have the opportunity to receive Commercial Driver’s License training and step directly into a job interview, thanks to a new partnership under Detroit’s new “Detroit At Work” initiative.

Mayor Mike Duggan launched http://www.DetroitAtWork.com last month during his State of the City Address as a single point of entry for Detroit residents to access available jobs and training that could result in immediate job placement. Detroit at Work aims to provide job and training opportunities for Detroiters across a wide range of growing sectors including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and IT. Since the website went live on February 21st, more than 14,000 people have visited and nearly 600 Detroit residents already have registered for upcoming opportunities.

Registration is now underway for a new Truck Driver Training Program, which is being run in partnership with city workforce agency Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation (DESC) and will be held at Wayne County Community College District’s eastern campus. The training is being paid for through a combination of federal job training funds and compliance fees collected by the city through its enforcement of hiring requirements on projects like the Little Caesar’s Arena construction.

“The Mayor has made it clear that Detroit’s recovery has to benefit any Detroiter who wants to work. The whole idea behind Detroit At Work is to connect Detroiters with the growing number of opportunities that exist in our city,” said Nicole Sherard-Freeman, President and CEO of DESC. “Through just this one training program, 100 Detroiters will have a direct path to a good paying job.”

Detroit residents who pass the licensing exam will receive a Class A Commercial Driver’s License, which would prepare them to drive a wide variety of vehicles on local, national and even international routes. Among the employment partners ready to hire graduates are the City of Detroit (DDOT, Public Works, General Services Department), Faygo and others.

“Transportation and Logistics is a key growth industry with the opportunity for well-paid careers” said City of Detroit Workforce Development Director Jeff Donofrio. “Qualified drivers can earn $40,000 a year or more and logistics companies can’t find enough of them.”

Some of the strongest demand the City is seeing from employers is in the transportation and logistics sector, according to Sherard-Freeman. A recent study from the American Trucking Associations projected a national shortage of nearly 175,000 drivers by 2024. In southeast Michigan, heavy and tractor trailer truck drivers were in high demand, with some 7,000 online job postings in mid-2016 alone.

Enrollment is now underway and training will take place at WCCCD’s Regional Training Center, located at the District’s Eastern Campus at 5901 Conner in Detroit, where the first classes will start March 20. Part-time classes are available for those who are already working and are looking to upskill. Those interested in registering should visit one of Detroit at Work’s One-Stop Service Centers located at 5555 Conner, 18100 Meyers or 9301 Michigan Avenue, or visit http://www.DetroitAtWork.com for more details.

“This partnership is a terrific opportunity for us to train residents and help to stimulate the economy with gainful, long-term employment opportunities,” said Shawna Forbes, WCCCD Vice Chancellor, Workforce Development. “We believe this is only the beginning and we’ll be able to secure more jobs for residents.”

WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan is a multi-campus district with six campus locations, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center and the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), serving 32 cities and townships, spanning more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, hosting community-based training sessions, improving student facilities and services.

Detroit at Work offers residents and employers a simplified brand to serve as the umbrella for all city of Detroit workforce development efforts, including the One-Stop centers, training programs and partnerships of Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation, the City of Detroit’s workforce agency.

The Detroit at Work website is a centralized online portal that will share information with Detroiters for assistance in finding employment or career advancement through training. Employers can also use the website to find qualified residents for open positions.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: