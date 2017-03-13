Seeing is believing: Progress at Little Caesars Arena moves at remarkable pace

This week’s construction action at Little Caesars Arena includes a day-long concrete pour for the main ice. Rink construction is conducted at standards that meet NHL requirements. Construction on the arena’s interior can be watched 24-hours a day here: http://www.districtdetroit.com/live-web-cam

For the main ice rink, pipe systems for both thawing and chilling have already been placed, as has support steel. In order to ensure that the concrete surface, and therefore the final ice surface, is level, two concrete pump trucks and a series of concrete delivery trucks worked non-stop creating one continuous pour. The ice rink contract was awarded to Cimco Refrigeration.

After the pour is complete the ice will now cure for 30 days. At Little Caesars Arena, the main ice level is nearly 40 feet below grade (below Woodward) ensuring the arena is a fit in the existing neighborhood and allowing fans to enter the arena at the main concourse level. In the coming weeks crews will begin to install seats in the arena bowl and the enormous center scoreboard. Other work continuing on the site includes masonry and walls, trusses to support The Via and work on the arena bowl’s exterior panels.

See photos below:

