Crowdfunding campaign launched for the ‘GRANDcorridor Beautification’ project

The Grand River corridor in the Grandmont Rosedale area of Detroit will soon feature new murals and trees with the help of a crowdfunding campaign, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation and Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation announced today. The campaign is being offered through the Michigan-based crowdfunding platform Patronicity.

“We are pleased to partner with the Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation and the entire community to help bring these beautiful murals and greenery to life and add to the vibrancy of the Grand River Corridor,” said MEDC Vice President of Community Development Katharine Czarnecki. “The installment of this project not only enhances the corridor, but also utilizes local talent and connecting students and residents of the Metro Detroit area.”

If the campaign reaches its crowdfunding goal of $10,000 by April 30, the project will win a matching grant with funds made possible by MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Places program. For project details and to donate, please visit: www.Patronicity.com/GRANDcorridor.

The GRANDcorridor Beautification Project fuses arts and the natural environment to create a more walkable, beautiful, grand corridor. The project elements reflect the visions, aspirations and history of the people who use Grand River every day. The GRANDcorridor is comprised of two main elements: art and environment. These two aspects of placemaking and community development will enhance both the resident and business owners’ experience along the Grand River corridor. The murals will draw interest and support new business growth, and the trees will provide beauty and shade, enhancing the pedestrian’s street and sidewalk experience.

“MEDC’s Public Spaces Community Spaces Program is as a real catalyst for community-led change in the Grandmont Rosedale community,” said Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation Executive Director Tom Goddeeris. “By providing matching funds for crowd-funded donations, this program has inspired us to think bigger about what we can achieve – and inspires our individual donors too.”

Public Spaces Community Places is a collaborative effort of the MEDC, the Michigan Municipal League, and Patronicity where local residents can use crowdfunding to be part of the development of strategic projects in their communities and be backed with a matching grant from MEDC. Communities, non-profits and other business entities can apply at https://patronicity.com/puremichigan.

“The Michigan Municipal League is a strong proponent of the concept of placemaking, which is creating spaces and places that people love and enjoy,” said Dan Gilmartin, CEO and Executive Director of the Michigan Municipal League. “The murals and trees planned for the Grandmont Rosedale area, as supported through this crowdfunding effort, will greatly enhance this community and be source of pride for people for years to come.”

The Public Spaces Community Places initiative started in 2014 with MEDC providing matched The Public Spaces Community Places initiative started in 2014 with MEDC providing matched funding of up to $50,000 for community improvement projects throughout Michigan. As of March 2, 2017, MEDC has provided $3,293,500 in matching grants. Since the launch of the program, 102 projects have been completed with nearly $3.9 million raised from 17,702 individual donors.

