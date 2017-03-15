DTE offers credit to those affected by power outage

FOR HOMEOWNERS: If you had food spoilage due to the power outage, you may want to check with your insurance agent to see if food spoilage is listed in your home insurance policy. Find out how much is the deductible, and if there is a minimum loss to file a claim. Other expenses related to the power outage such as hotel, and living expenses may apply. Each insurance policy is different so you will need to contact your agent directly. Caution!!! Filing a claim may result in losing your “claims free” discount or cause your premiums to increase. You will need to weigh the cost of a few hundred reimbursed versus several hundred dollars in increased premiums.

In addition, DTE provided the following information:

DTE has classified this power outage as “catastrophic” and will provide a $25 bill credit for anyone who lost power for 120 hours (5 days) or more. For individuals with food spoilage, they’re advising them to file a claim with their homeowners or renter’s insurance policies. If you have a Bridge card, DTE will provide a letter for you to take to DHHS to get extra food benefits on your card for your loss. To submit a DTE claim, go to www.dteenergy.com.

