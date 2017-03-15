Local leaders join to co-chair Metro Detroit Heart Walk

The Southeast Michigan American Heart Association has selected Steve Lanier, Vice President for Research at Wayne State University to co-chair the 2017 Metro Detroit Heart Walk alongside Michael Cooper, President of Harley Ellis Devereaux. The 24th Heart Walk will take place on May 20, 2017 on Wayne State University’s campus in Detroit.

Lanier has been very active with heart health initiatives in southeast Michigan, serving as a spokesperson for 2015’s inaugural goREDTALKS. Additionally, one of the first research grants he received in his career was from the American Heart Association, bringing the relationship full circle. By serving as Metro Detroit Heart Walk Co-Chair, he will be able to further elevate awareness and help raise critical funds for local research and programs.

“I am delighted to serve as co-chair of the 2017 Detroit Heart Walk to be hosted in the heart of Detroit at Wayne State University,” said Stephen M. Lanier, Ph.D., vice president for research at Wayne State. “I am excited to rally walkers in this great city to take a stand against heart disease that ultimately will help save lives. Wayne State plays a critical role in improving the health of our community through our important research, caring of patients and training of our students, and I hope many will join us in supporting the efforts of the important mission of the American Heart Association.”

Co-chair Michael Cooper brings a local commitment to health and wellness to the role, excited to help increase participation and donations for the Heart Walk. Harley Ellis Devereaux has been recognized as a local fit-friendly company by the AHA for their dedication to health and wellness for employees, meeting standards for a healthy working environment. Joining Dr. Lanier as co-chair was an organic fit.

“As an organization, HED has been committed to the well-being of our employees and the greater Detroit community for decades,” said Cooper. “Joining Steve to co-chair the Heart Walk is another step forward in our efforts to bolster the health and welfare of everyone in and around southeast Michigan.”

Proceeds from the Metro Detroit Heart Walk go directly to the AHA for cardiovascular research and heart health educational programs, locally and nationwide. During its 24-year history, the Metro Detroit Heart Walk has hosted more than 12,000 attendees annually and raised more than $17 million dollars.

“No matter how physically active a person is, they can participate and benefit from heartwalking,” said Beth Collins, vice president of the Detroit Heart Walk. “We’re so honored to work alongside Steve Lanier and Michael Cooper this year to positively affect our local community.”

