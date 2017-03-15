THAW teams up with DTE and Consumers Energy to assist families with bill payments

The Heat and Warmth (THAW) Fund, DTE Energy and Consumers Energy will host the Low Income Self-Sufficiency Plan (LSP) customer assistance day to help families with affordable payment plans, energy saving services and workshops, health services information and free energy kits.

To qualify to receive bill payment assistance, Michigan residents:

Must be at or below 150% Federal Poverty Level (see chart below)

Must provide a copy of their Social Security cards for all household members, including minors (must be 18 years or older to apply)

Address on ID must match the service address of the account. If not, you must provide another document validating the address for the account holder/applicant

Must provide a copy of their last 60 days proof of income in the household for ALL members of the household Child Support, Unemployment, Cash Assistance, Family Independence Program, Adoption Subsidy/Direct Care, Worker’s Compensation, Alimony, Self- Employment, etc.

Must provide a copy of their DTE Energy bill

Family Size 1 Person 2 Person 3 Person 4 Person 5 Person 6 Person 7 Person *Income $1,485.00 $2,002.50 $2,520.00 $3,037.50 $3,555.00 $4,072.50 $4,591.25

*For each additional household member add $520.00

When & Where: Tuesday, March 28, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Rochester Area Neighborhood House, 1720 S. Livernois, Rochester Hills, MI 48307

To make an appointment, call: 1-800-866-8429, then press 3.

Who: The following executives will be available for media interviews at the events:

Saunteel Jenkins, chief executive officer, THAW Fund







Matthew Phillips, chief operating officer, THAW Fund

Why: THAW aims to provide energy assistance to Michigan families facing an energy crisis and to support long-term energy solutions to keep families healthy, safe and with energy.

Contact: Terrence West, Van Dyke Horn Public Relations, 313-469-3859

