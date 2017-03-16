Aspiring Model Is Tragically Killed By Moving Train During Photoshoot

Tragedy hit Navasota, Texas this past Friday when 19-year-old Fredzania Thompson was killed by a moving train. According to Navasota Assistant City Manager , Shawn Myatt, Thompson was in the middle of a photoshoot when she saw a Burlington Northern train moving towards her. She tried to avoid the train by walking to the parallel Union Pacific track. However, a train was also approaching on this track and she was fatally hit.

Union Pacific spokesman, Jeff De Graff insisted that the train crew had alerted Thompson and her photographer with a horn to let them know a train was approaching. The crew also began an emergency stop process, but it was too late for Thompson. The speed of the train on impact has yet to be revealed, but officials explained that a train traveling 50mph would need over a mile to stop. The photographer was not injured in the incident.

Thompson, also known by her nickname Zanie, was a student at Blinn College, but decided to postpone her education to pursue modeling. At the time of the catastrophe, Thompson was engaged to her 25-year-old boyfriend, Darnell Chatman, and she was four weeks pregnant with their child.

Friends, family, and other mourners payed tribute to Thompson at the site she was killed on Monday. She would have turned 20 years old that day.

If you want to support Thompson’s family, a GoFundMe page was launched to raise money for her funeral.

