MARTA MOVES TO NEW, MORE SECURE BREEZE CARDS

Customers Encouraged to Upgrade to Silver Breeze Cards by March 31

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is encouraging customers to upgrade to the new silver Breeze cards before the end of March. The cards offer a new look and added security to combat fraud and abuse.

“Although we first introduced our new cards in January of last year, we still have a number of customers who continue to use the blue Breeze cards,” said MARTA GM/CEO Keith Parker. “We want to encourage everyone to upgrade to the silver Breeze card to help ensure a smooth transition.”

The silver Breeze cards are $2 and are available at the MARTA RideStores located at the Airport and Five Points stations. Cards also can be purchased www.breezecard.com or at the Breeze vending machines located at all 38 rail stations. Customers can transfer existing balances to the newly purchased cards. After March 31, customers will no longer be able to reload trips or balances on the blue Breeze cards. MARTA customers registering new cards before July 9, will be able to transfer their unexpired balances. After that date, all balances will be forfeited and the blue Breeze cards officially will be phased out of operation.

“We are pleased to offer this heightened technology that reflects current industry standards,” MARTA Chief Information Officer Ming Hsi said. “A more secure card decreases the likelihood of fraud or other abuse that can be detrimental to our customers.”

The silver Breeze cards will be compatible with the other local and regional transit systems including CobbLinc, the Georgia Regional Transit Authority (GRTA), Gwinnett County Transit (GCT) and the Atlanta Streetcar.

AT A GLANCE

March 31 – Last day MARTA customers can re-load blue Breeze cards

July 9 – Silver Breeze cards go into effect; blue Breeze cards are no longer valid

MARTA Customer Service (404-848-5000) is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and customers can check here for more details. Reduced Fare and Mobility customers who need to upgrade to the gold Breeze cards can call 404-848-5112.

# # #

