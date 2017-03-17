City of Detroit Assists Residents and Businesses During Historic Power Outage

Multiple City departments responded to the massive power outage that affected 108,000 Detroit households and businesses by opening and staffing shelters, removing trees and providing updates to residents.

The information below represents the City’s response over the last week.

Total Detroit DTE Customers Affected by Power Outages: 108,000

Shelters

A total of 336 individuals — 292 adults and 44 children – were serviced at the four shelters at Crowell, Farwell, Patton and Young recreation centers. Police and EMS also were present at the shelters around-the-clock.

Parks & Recreation Department

• Opened and staffed the four shelters in conjunction with the American Red Cross

• A total of 12 employees staffed the centers 24 hours from March 9 through March 13

Department of Neighborhoods

• Distributed information on shelters and periodic updates to block clubs, neighborhood groups and organizations in each district

• District Managers provided staff and volunteer support at the shelters

• District Managers provided additional food for residents at the shelters

Detroit Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management

• Partially activated Emergency Operation Center

• Coordinated efforts between Parks & Recreation, Department of Neighborhoods, Police, Fire, General Services and Public Works

• Provided periodic updates to Detroit residents

General Services Department

• Removed 274 downed trees

• More than 50 employees mobilized to remove trees, provide generators and clean warming centers

Department of Public Works

• Crews reset 150 traffic signals once power was restored

• Assisted General Services Department by removing 89 tons of tree limbs

Department of Innovation and Technology

• Established hotline to provide updates in three languages for residents

