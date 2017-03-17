Councilmember Cleta Winslow holds District 4 car seat check-up and health fair

Please join Atlanta City Councilmember Cleta Winslow and Atlanta Fire Rescue for a child safety seat check-up and health fair Saturday, March 18 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at The Mall West End, 850 Oak Street.

Winslow, the fire department, Fulton County Police, and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety have teamed up to promote healthy living, car seat safety, and fire safety.

The goal is to supply car seats to low-income families and to educate parents on seat belt usage and proper installation of car seats.

The free event provides residents with safety information and shows parents how to properly install child safety seats. The replacement seats are provided through a grant from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

There will also be numerous community health agencies on-site to offer various services.

For more information, please call Councilwoman Winslow’s office at (404) 330-6047.

