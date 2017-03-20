National Kidney Foundation of Michigan hosts Kidney Walk kickoff event

National Kidney Foundation of Michigan to Rally Community to Raise Funds for Programs and Services for Michigan Residents Living with Chronic Kidney Disease

Annual Kidney Walk kickoff event to be held on March 22, 2017 at Laurel Manor

The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is hosting a Kidney Walk kickoff event on Wednesday, March 22 at Laurel Manor Banquet and Conference Center in Livonia to inspire 2017 Kidney Walk captains and to celebrate the Foundation’s 21st Annual Kidney Walk at the Detroit Zoo. The goal of the Kidney Walk is to support the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan whose mission is to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for those living with it. This year’s Walk marks a golden event as the 21st annual Kidney Walk will be held on Sunday the 21st day of May, where more than 6,500 walkers and supporters are anticipated to be in attendance. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan’s goal is to raise $600,000 at the annual Kidney Walk to support the many programs and services of the Foundation. Kidney Walk captains from all over metro Detroit will share inspirational stories, discuss fundraising efforts, and rally in support of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan. WJBK-TV Chief Meteorologist, Rich Luterman, will be the emcee for the Kidney Walk kickoff event.

The Kidney Walk will draw attention to the importance of early detection and kidney disease prevention, while raising funds in support of kidney patients and their families.

Key statistics:

More than 900,000 Michigan residents are living with chronic kidney disease and most don’t know it

Diabetes and high blood pressure are the two leading causes of chronic kidney disease

70% of kidney failure cases can be prevented

One in nine people in Michigan have kidney disease

90 cents of every dollar raised for the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan goes toward the Foundation’s many patient services and prevention education programs, which directly serve more than 80,000 people in Michigan each year

Over the past 20 years, nearly 70,000 walkers have taken part in the annual Kidney Walk and have raised nearly $6 million since it first started in 1996. Wright Lassiter III, President of Henry Ford Health System, and Bill Kolb, Global President, Diversified Agencies, McCann Worldgroup, will serve as the Honorary Co-Chairs at the 2017 Kidney Walk at the Detroit Zoo. The Kidney Walk is generously sponsored by Henry Ford Health System, HAP, McCann Worldgroup Detroit, Greenfield Health Systems, Meijer, Madison Heights Glass, CBS Radio and Fox2 News.

The Kidney Walk kickoff begins at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Laurel Manor Banquet and Conference Center.

The Kidney Walk kickoff event will be held at Laurel Manor Banquet and Conference Center at 39000 Schoolcraft Rd. Livonia, MI 48150.

About the NKFM

The mission of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for those living with it. The NKFM is widely known for providing more programs and services to more people than any other region or state. The organization was recognized for its success in sound fiscal management by receiving a 4-star rating, nine years in a row, from Charity Navigator—the nation’s leading charity evaluator.

