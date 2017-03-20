S.A.Y. Detroit to award more than $1 million to area charities

More than $1 million will be distributed to 20 local charities at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 21 from funds donated at last December’s “Mitch Albom S.A.Y. Detroit Radiothon.”

The event will be held on the 7th floor of the Fisher Building at 3011 West Grand Blvd., Detroit.

Mith Albom, founder of S.A.Y. Detroit, and Dr. Chad Audi, President of the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries

(DRMM), which facilitates Albom’s charity, will hand out the checks and be available for questions. Representatives

from each charity will also be present.

Among the nonprofits set to receive funding: Humble Design; Vista Maria; Jewish Vocational Services; Latin

Americans for Social & Economic Development (LA SED INC.); COTS Bright Beginnings Child Development

Center; United Sisters of Charity/Mother Batie’s Kitchen; College for Creative Studies/Detroit Dream Scholars;

Westside Cultural & Athletic Club; Veterans Matter; Michigan Veterans Foundation; Cass Community Social

Services; Real Life My Music; Working Homes Working Families; Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries (DRMM)

Dignity Project; SASHA Center (Sexual Assault Services for Holistic Healing and Awareness); Cathedral of St.

Anthony; S.A.Y. Detroit Family Health Clinic; S.A.Y. Detroit Play Center at Lipke Park; Bing Youth Institute; The

Salvation Army Monroe Harbor Light-VA.

Parking is available in the paid surface lot on the west side of the building. There is also off-street parking.

For more information about S.A.Y. Detroit, visit saydetroit.org.

S.A.Y. Detroit was founded in 2006 by best-selling author and journalist Mitch Albom. Operated in

partnership with the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, S.A.Y. Detroit (Super All Year) – a fully-formed 501 (c) (3) charity

– and its group of non-profits are committed to helping improve the lives of Detroit’s neediest citizens.

