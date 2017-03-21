Jazz master saxophonist/clarinetist Wendell Harrison performs this weekend in Palmer Woods Music in Homes series

(credit: ©Barbara Barefield)

Jazz master saxophonist/clarinetist Wendell Harrison has played with everyone from Hank Crawford to Sun Ra, Marvin Gaye to Grant Green. He’s a living legend who has performed all over the world, but considers Detroit his home base. Detroit is where he has launched recording labels, a magazine, musicians’ collectives, and numerous ensembles. For nearly five decades, he’s been a leading innovator, educator and creator in Detroit’s music scene.

On Saturday, March 25, Harrison shares his profound talents at Palmer Woods Music in Homes for a world music concert that will bridge the music of Senegal to Detroit.

Harrison joins African bassist/vocalist Pathe Jassi, pianist/2016 Kresge Arts Fellow Pamela Wise, guitarist Jacob Schwandt and drummer Louis Jones III to explore jazz and its African rhythms, as they perform original compositions, as well as music from Senegal, the Caribbean, and New Orleans. The concert will contrast the different approaches to expression of Black life, and also define and illuminate rhythms from the three music idioms—Blues, Reggae, and Samba—which tell stories of African linkage and various cultures of the African diaspora.

The concert, which will be held in a spacious 1921 historic Palmer Woods home, includes a meal that will reflect the theme of the music. The series continues each month through June.

Tickets for all concerts, $45 – $70, with discounts for groups of 10 or more, can be purchased at palmerwoods.org or by calling 313-891-2514. The address of the concert home in Palmer Woods is revealed when tickets are purchased. All concerts include receptions with delicious cuisine that reflect the musical themes.

