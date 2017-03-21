Known as the Delta Art Auction, this annual event raises scholarship funds – some to support students who are aspiring to become either visual or performing artists as well as to benefit young people who are earning degrees in other academic fields. It is a partnership between Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Detroit Alumnae Chapter, and the Delta Service Through Detroit Foundation, Inc.

The Delta Art Auction is one of the year’s most anticipated events for area art lovers. Those who attend BLACK ART MATTERS: INSPIRING Our Destiny and CHANGING Our Lives are contributing to the city’s thriving arts community and are able to purchase investment-quality works at very reasonable rates, in both live and silent auction settings. More than 400 people are expected to attend this exciting event, to bid on the art and support scholarships.

Art: Fine art, paintings, sculpture, wearable art and jewelry.

Live auction services: Henry Harper, proprietor of The Henry Harper Collection, in Grosse Pointe; and Jocelyn Rainey, owner of JRainey Gallery, in Detroit.

Live music will be performed by Detroit’s own Dr. Vincent Shawn Trent Jazz Ensemble

Local art galleries: MAC Galleries | Dell Pryor Gallery | Eric’s I’ve Been Framed Gallery Art in Motion Gallery | Sherwood Forest Gallery | Detroit Fiber Works Gallery | Richard Bennett and Associates | Jo’s Gallery Austen Brantley Studios | Jocelyn Rainey |

National and local artists: Donald Calloway, Jr. Darren Darby | Shirley Woodson | Stewart Allen | Safell Garner | Julia Richardson Pate | Bill Sanders and many others.

Online Art Preview began on March 20: http://bit.ly/dstdac-2017-art-auction

35th Annual Delta Art Auction

BLACK ART MATTERS: INSPIRING Our Destiny and CHANGING Our Lives

Sunday, March 26 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at DSTDFI Headquarters, 24760 W. Seven Mile at Grand River

$35 Donation | Music | Light Refreshments | Free Parking

For ticket or event information contact 313-929-6875

Presented by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Detroit Alumnae Chapter & Delta Serving Through Detroit Foundation, Inc.

DSTDFI was established in 1999. The non-profit organization’s mission is to “improve the quality of life for future generations, and make substantial contributions and investments in our community by way of scholarship programs for the youth, seniors and the homeless.” The foundation supports various community groups with similar missions and provides scholarship funds. Other major fundraisers include the annual golf classic and the Twice Nice Upscale Resale shop.

For more information, please go to http://www.dstdfi.org.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: