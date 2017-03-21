Atlanta City Council Adopts Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s Repeal of 40 Outdated Ordinances

On Monday, Atlanta City Council passed Councilmember Kwanza Hall’s legislation that would repeal 40 of the 96 sections in the Atlanta Municipal Code’s Quality of Life Chapter that are unconstitutional or that are pre-empted by state law. The original legislation introduced in July would have repealed the entire Chapter of so-called “Quality of Life” ordinances. During a work session last month, council members in attendance expressed interest in moving quickly to repeal those sections which are no longer useful.

“Our justice system is not working for non-violent offenders,” said Hall. “By repealing the 40 ordinances identified by our law department, we are taking the first step to align our laws and policies with best practices in 21st Century policing and justice reform. I look forward to working with my colleagues to implement thoughtful reform that keeps our communities safe while reducing the strain on our justice system for issues that are related to public health and poverty.”

ARTICLE I. – IN GENERAL

· Sec. 106-1. – Loitering around railroad tracks or shops; swinging onto trains.

ARTICLE III. – OFFENSES AGAINST PUBLIC ORDER

· Sec. 106-87. – Treasure hunts.

· Sec. 106-89. – Residential picketing.

DIVISION 2. – GAMBLING AND RELATED OFFENSES

· Sec. 106-151. – Playing or betting at game of chance in public place.

· Sec. 106-152. – Maintenance of place for betting on races.

· Sec. 106-153. – Pinball and other coin-operated machines.

· Sec. 106-154. – Use of wheel or other device.

· Sec. 106-155. – Turf exchanges and pool selling.

· Sec. 106-156. – Buying or selling pools or making or taking books on horse races.

· Sec. 106-157. – Giving or taking money to bet on horse races.

· Sec. 106-158. – Bookmaking, pool selling, loitering to give or receive racing news, to bet.

· Sec. 106-159. – Operation of tickers.

· Sec. 106-160. – Conducting numbers game.

· Sec. 106-161. – Possession of tickets of numbers game.

· Sec. 106-162. – Purchase or possession of lottery tickets.

· Sec. 106-163. – Seizure of properties used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

· Sec. 106-164. – Vehicles used in connection with lottery or gambling house.

DIVISION 3. – DRUGS AND OTHER CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES

· Sec. 106-181. – Model glue.

· Sec. 106-183. – Aftershave lotion.

ARTICLE VI. – WEAPON CONTROL

DIVISION 2. – REGISTRATION, SALE AND DISPOSITION

· Sec. 106-266. – Definitions.

· Sec. 106-267. – Identification of purchaser.

· Sec. 106-268. – Certificate of approval.

· Sec. 106-269. – Permanent records to be maintained.

· Sec. 106-270. – Records subject to inspection by bureau of police services.

· Sec. 106-271. – Fingerprint record to be maintained.

· Sec. 106-272. – Compliance by dealer and purchaser.

· Sec. 106-273. – Sale, distribution of replica firearms prohibited.

DIVISION 3. – POSSESSION AND USE

· Sec. 106-305. – Sale or display in show windows visible from streets.

· Sec. 106-306. – Knives, razors, similar weapons.

DIVISION 4. – ALIENS

· Sec. 106-326. – Registration required by aliens possessing firearms.

· Sec. 106-327. – Disposition; permit required.

· Sec. 106-328. – Application for permit to dispose of firearm.

· Sec. 106-329. – Notice of purchase, possession to be given to mayor or designee.

· Sec. 106-330. – Enforcement of division.

DIVISION 5. – PISTOLS

· Sec. 106-351. – Definitions.

· Sec. 106-352. – Dealer’s license—Required.

· Sec. 106-353. – Same—Application.

· Sec. 106-354. – Same—Approval, disapproval of application.

DIVISION 6. – ASSAULT WEAPONS

· Sec. 106-376. – Definitions.

· Sec. 106-377. – Sale or display prohibited.

A subsequent work session will be held on March 21 from 2-4pm to address the issue of reclassification of possession of marijuana.

