‘Being Mary Jane’ To Return This Summer With Additional 10 Episodes For Current Season

If you were preparing yourself for the upcoming season finale of the BET hit series Being Mary Jane, you’re in luck because the show will be back on your TV screen sooner than you think.

With its current fourth season winding down, fans of the Gabrielle Union series Being Mary Jane were getting ready to say goodbye to the series until (hopefully) next season, but BET just made an announcement that is sure to make fans happy, as it was just revealed that 10 additional episodes of the drama series are coming this summer to complete the fourth season.

Shadow and Act has the exclusive details about the announcement that is surprising to many given the multi-million dollar lawsuit Union filed against BET last fall, which has since been settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

BET has confirmed that Being Mary Jane will return on July 18 for a 10-episode second half of what is the current fourth season, instead of what perhaps was supposed to be the fifth season before the dispute between Union and BET happened. The summary of what the 10 extra episodes means about the future of Being Mary Jane is up in the air.

Although legally things were worked out between Union and the network, there has been no official word on when or if a fifth season is in the works. Based on the ratings and critical response, another season of Being Mary Jane would make sense and certainly please fans. We will keep you posted on all the details about the show right here at HB!

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932687/dave-chappelle-key-peele-hurt-my-feelings/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932688/taraji-empire-cookie-character/

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: