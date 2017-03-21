Olympia Entertainment, Detroit Red Wings add Huntington Bank as Little Caesars Arena partner

Partnership includes designation as Detroit Red Wings consumer bank, Legends Club branding, northwest entrance signage naming rights and Huntington Bank Red Patrol

Olympia Entertainment today announced that Huntington Bank has signed on to a multi-year agreement as a Landmark-level partner at Little Caesars Arena. As part of the sponsorship, Huntington becomes the official consumer banking partner of the Detroit Red Wings, and assumes naming rights for the northwest entrance.

In addition, Huntington will brand the exclusive Little Caesars Arena Legends Club, with a capacity of 132 people. In keeping with the tradition of the Legends Club at Joe Louis Arena, it will feature an upscale atmosphere with deluxe seating, an all-inclusive premium buffet and domestic beer and wine bar at each event, private restrooms and concierge services. Huntington will have ATM exclusivity at the Legends Club and within the northwest entrance area.

“We are passionate about our Detroit customers and know how much the Detroit Red Wings mean to this city and region, as well as to loyal fans across the state and beyond,” said Sandra E. “Sandy” Pierce, Huntington’s chair of Michigan, senior executive vice president, Private Client Group and regional banking director. “This relationship with the Ilitch organization and Olympia Entertainment helps further demonstrate Huntington’s long-term commitment as a company invested in Michigan, where we offer the largest branch network and support small businesses as the largest Small Business Administration lender statewide.”

Huntington also will sponsor the Huntington Bank Red Patrol, a group of brand ambassadors that will help enhance the game experience and bring the Red Wings and Huntington brands out to community events.

The partnership extends to the legendary Fox Theatre, where Huntington will also have ATM exclusivity as well as signage elements.

“We are delighted to have Huntington as one of our Landmark Partners at Little Caesars Arena,” said Tom Wilson, president and CEO of Olympia Entertainment. “Huntington is an exceptional brand, and we look forward to our partnership as we develop exciting new initiatives together.”

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, with $100 billion of assets and a network of 1,014 branches and 1,865 ATMs across eight Midwestern states. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumer, small business, commercial, treasury management, wealth management, brokerage, trust, and insurance services. Huntington also provides auto dealer, equipment finance, national settlement and capital market services that extend beyond its core states. Visit huntington.com for more information.

About Olympia Entertainment

Olympia Entertainment, a Detroit-based company founded by entrepreneurs Michael and Marian Ilitch, is one of the country’s most diverse sports and entertainment companies and the largest organization of its kind in the Midwest. The company owns and operates Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, Fox Theatre, the intimate City Theatre and also books and operates Joe Louis Arena and books Comerica Park. Olympia Entertainment also handles business operations for the Detroit Red Wings, an Original Six™ member of the National Hockey League and collaborates with the Detroit Tigers baseball franchise and other Ilitch companies.

Other Ilitch companies include: Little Caesars Pizza, Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, the Detroit Red Wings, The Detroit Tigers, Olympia Development of Michigan, Little Caesars Pizza Kit Fundraising Program, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., MotorCity Casino Hotel and Champion Foods.

