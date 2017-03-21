Tomi Lahren Suspended For Having One Sane Thought

This past Friday on The View, conservative political commentator and TheBlaze host, Tomi Lahren, caused quite a stir in the conservative world when she revealed that she’s pro-choice. She explained, “I am a constitutional, y’know, someone that loves the Constitution. I’m someone that’s for limited government. So I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government, but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies.” She further asserts, “I can sit here and say that, as a Republican and I can say, you know what, I’m for limited government, so stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well.” Well, at least she got something right… you can watch Lahren’s full interview below with Lahren’s pro-choice discussion starting at 7:40.



Sources say Lahren received backlash from many of her TheBlaze viewers and from the staff who said she betrayed the core views of the network. Now, according to conservative outlet, The Daily Caller, she is suspended from the company for at least a week. Sources say her contract goes till September, but Lahren is considering a leave before then.

This comes as no surprise. Though TheBlaze founder, Glenn Beck, claimed you can have a job at TheBlaze if you’re pro-choice, the conservative commentator had many critical words that seemed to be aimed at Lahren. He called Lahren’s pro-choice belief a “relatively recent change” and seemed to question her “intellectual rigor” when it came to building her argument. You can watch his clip below.

Glenn Beck is now battling—subtly and not-so-subtly—with his most famous employee Tomi Lahren. https://t.co/j6DfUsQ2JM pic.twitter.com/op7zsbQh7R — Andrew Kirell (@AndrewKirell) March 20, 2017

Time will tell what moves the 25-year-old Lahren will make after her suspension. Right now, her freedom of speech, which she seems to love so dearly, doesn’t seem as “free” as she thought it was at TheBlaze.

