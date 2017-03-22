Deadline approaching for Michigan communities to apply for public infrastructure assistance

Total of $20 million in CDBG grant funds available; deadline is April 7

Michigan’s smaller communities have until April 7 to apply for grants under the 2017 competitive Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement (ICE) funding round, the Michigan Economic Development Corporation announced today.

“Improving and updating infrastructure is vital to our communities’ continued health and economic well-being,” MEDC Chief Executive Officer Steve Arwood said. “With the help of this ICE funding, many communities with serious infrastructure needs will be able to make necessary improvements.”

Announced in November 2016, the ICE program is intended to accelerate economic development and assist low and moderate income communities in making improvements or upgrades to their existing public infrastructure systems. Activities can include: water lines and related facilities; sanitary and storm sewer lines and related facilities; wastewater treatment plants and related activities; and road replacement activities related to these projects.

Grants of between $500,000 and $2 million will be awarded to eligible communities on a competitive basis. A total of $20 million in CDBG grant funding is available. The 2017 grants are intended for new projects only, and projects must be completed by December 31, 2019. More information, including eligibility requirements, is available by visiting here:

http://www.michiganbusiness.org/public-notices-requests-for-proposals/cdbg-infrastructure-capacity-enhancement-(ice)-funding-round-2017/.

In September 2016, the Michigan Strategic Fund awarded nearly $7 million in 2016 funds to nine communities around the state for ICE projects. The communities contributed matching funds of nearly $1.3 million. One of the grant recipients was the city of Leslie, which was awarded $1 million for water main improvements.

“On behalf of the City, I want to thank MSF and MEDC for the opportunity and the financial assistance to help our community build a 21st century infrastructure system,” said Leslie City Manager Aaron Desentz. “The ICE grant funds will help to provide water of a higher quality by replacing old water main infrastructure and provide better water flow for fire suppression.”

During the 2016 funding round, a total of 40 communities applied for grants totaling more than $33 million.

“Demand was so great for the 2016 funds, we increased the amount of available funding for 2017 and also raised the maximum grant amount from $1 million to $2 million,” said CDBG Director Christine Whitz. “As stated in external surveys of our customers, infrastructure is a top priority for our communities, and we want to make sure we can assist as many projects as possible.”

The CDBG program provides funds to communities to address serious infrastructure, economic development, housing and other community development needs. More than 1,200 states and local governments receive annual CDBG funding. CDBG also provides sustained, tangible investments in local communities that attract other investment dollars. Every $1 of CDBG attracts another $3.65 in other private and public investments.

In 2016, Michigan received $111,447,354 in CDBG dollars. Approximately $31 million went to the Michigan Strategic Fund for distribution through the Small Cities Program, which is administered by the MEDC. The remaining $80 million was distributed directly across 45 entitlement communities to fund demolition of blight, housing rehabilitation, infrastructure, public services such as Meals on Wheels, and other key priorities for those urban areas.

