Womens’ Professional Club Honors Paula D. Cunningham with Sojourner Truth Award

In 1951, women of color were called Negroes and they were most often portrayed as domestic help. In Detroit, Alberta Davis, Myrtle Cook, and Ruth Bolar along with nine other charter members crushed that stereotype and founded the Detroit Club of The National Association of Negro Business and Professional Women’s Club, Inc.

The Detroit Club continues to serve the needs of women and girls, and in April, the current club members will honor the Founders as well as honor current day trailblazers. The 2017 Business Woman of the Year is Elizabeth Mays of the MCS Multimedia. Delores Brown, the Executive Director of Finance Division for Detroit Public School Community District, will be honored as the Professional Woman of the Year.

The highest and national recognition of the Sojourner Truth Award will go to Paula Cunningham, the Michigan Director of AARP. As State Director, Cunningham leads and directs the advocacy and community outreach work for 1.4 million AARP Michigan members.

The Club has an extensive and illustrious list of past awardees: Hon. Cathy M. Garrett, Council, Commissioner Alisa Bell, TV Personality Rhonda Walker, and legal icon Jeff Collins.

The Detroit Club invites sororities and fraternities, past honorees, and the community men and women of all ages to join the celebration at the St. John’s Banquet and Conference Center in Southfield on April 29, 2017.

Tickets are $35 each and are available by contacting Co-chair, Pat Moncrease at (248) 345-5908.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: