AFT Detroit statement regarding Detroit Board of Education Superintendent Selection Process

“The American Federation of Teachers Detroit, at the request of its members, today called on the Detroit Board of Education to extend Interim Superintendent Alycia Meriweather an opportunity to interview as a finalist for the Detroit Public Schools Community District superintendent position.

During her tenure, Interim Superintendent Meriweather has led the way in restoring trust, confidence and hope in our school district. She has earned an opportunity for further consideration. While we respect the Board’s process, we hope that it will give our request ample consideration.”

AFT Detroit is comprised of the Detroit Federation of Teachers, the Detroit Federation of Paraprofessionals, and the Detroit Association of Educational Office Employees.

