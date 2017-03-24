City of Atlanta accepts $100,000 to fund an update to the Greenbriar Towncenter Initiative

Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms contributes $25,000 match

The Atlanta City Council has unanimously approved legislation sponsored by Councilmember Keisha Lance Bottoms to authorize the City to accept a grant from the Atlanta Regional Commission in the amount of $100,000 to fund a needed update to the Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative (LCI). Bottoms is contributing $25,000 in matching funds for the study update.

“Economic development and investment in southwest Atlanta is picking up,” said Bottoms. “The Greenbriar Towncenter LCI update gives the community a powerful voice in what the future of this vital commercial area will be.” This study update will focus heavily on land use, and current and future transportation needs of the area.

The LCI program promotes greater livability, mobility and development alternatives in existing employment and town centers. Directing development towards existing infrastructure areas benefits the region overall and minimize sprawl development. Minimizing sprawl, in turn, potentially reduces the amount of vehicle miles traveled and the air pollution resulting from that travel, according to the 2001 Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative Study and Concept Plan conducted by the Robert Charles Lesser & Company Gibbs Planning Group.

The 15-year update to the Greenbriar Town Center will re-evaluate the LCI study area and assess current and projected future needs of the corridor. Creative ways to generate economic development opportunities in the Greenbriar Mall area, a key goal of the Invest in Southwest Atlanta Task Force, will also be identified.

Public involvement will play a central role in the development of the plan particularly in the identification of a study area’s vision and goals. The plan will include an analysis of existing conditions, a summary of current demographics (employment, housing, income, etc.), an in depth study and analysis of the commercial and residential markets, recommendations on redevelopment and revitalization strategies, conceptual redevelopment plans, as well as analysis and recommendations for land use, zoning and urban design, and transportation. Plan implementation will be guided by an action plan and proposed recommendations

The City of Atlanta saw a great opportunity to study the Greenbriar Mall area in Southwest Atlanta when it developed the Greenbriar Towncenter Livable Communities Initiative in 2001. The area has existing infrastructure that can support development of vacant lands and redevelopment/reuse of existing facilities.

The Greenbriar Mall area is in close proximity to downtown Atlanta, Hartsfield International Airport and the growing residential areas of South Fulton County. The specific study area boundaries are Mt. Gilead/Panther Road on the north, Barge Road on the west and the City limits of Hapeville, College Park and East Point (Tri-Cities) on the south and east. The area is approximately 1.6 square miles. The mall is at the center of the study area, located at the intersection of SR 166 (Langford Parkway) and I-285.

