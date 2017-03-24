Fellowship Chapel hosts free health screening to raise kidney health awareness on March 26

National Kidney Foundation of Michigan and Fellowship Chapel team up to host Kidney Sunday screening event

What: As part of National Kidney Month, Fellowship Chapel of Detroit and the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan will host a Kidney Sunday event on Sunday, March 26 and will offer no-cost health screenings, blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol; nutrition education and urine testing to detect kidney functions.

Why: More than 900,000 Michigan residents are impacted by chronic kidney disease, and because 70% of kidney disease can be prevented, the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan focuses on the root causes of kidney disease which are obesity, diabetes and hypertension to help people avoid this disease altogether. The National Kidney Foundation of Michigan will team up with Fellowship Chapel to discuss kidney awareness, disease, dialysis and kidney functionality with the metro Detroit community. For a flyer of the Fellowship Chapel screening, click on the link below:

https://www.dropbox.com/s/09vcb480rh1xw01/NKFM%20Fellowship%20Chapel%20Kidney%20Sunday%20Flyer.pdf?dl=0

Who: Dr. Doshi, nephrologist, will be on-site to draw attention to the importance of early detection and kidney disease prevention and to answer questions. Medical professionals will also be on hand to conduct overall health screenings, nutrition education and medication consultations. Fellowship Chapel and the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan urge attendees to bring their prescribed medicine for professional medication consultations. The Kidney Sunday event is sponsored by DMC Sinai Grace Hospital, Gift of Life Minority Organ Tissue Transplant Education Program (MOTTEP), and the University of Michigan College of Pharmacy.

When: The Kidney Sunday health screening will take place on Sunday, March 26 from 11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.at Fellowship Chapel.

Where: Fellowship Chapel

7707 West Outer Dr., Detroit, MI 48235

All media are invited to attend.

About the NKFM

The mission of the National Kidney Foundation of Michigan is to prevent kidney disease and improve the quality of life for those living with it. The NKFM is widely known for providing more programs and services to more people than any other region or state. The organization was recognized for its success in sound fiscal management by receiving a 4-star rating, nine years in a row, from Charity Navigator—the nation’s leading charity evaluator

