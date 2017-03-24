Final Enrollment Fair for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent Summer Jobs Program to be held this Saturday

Detroiters, ages 14 to 24, have one more week to apply for Grow Detroit’s Young Talent (GDYT), a six-week summer program that combines work readiness training and on-the-job experience.

Youth and young adults can apply for the program online at http://www.gdyt.org or by attending the final enrollment fair this Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at City Covenant Church, 13624 Stout in Detroit.

In February, Mayor Mike Duggan encouraged the business and philanthropic communities to employ 8,000 youth and young adults this summer. So far, 8700 individuals have applied for the program.

The GDYT initiative is a collaborative effort between the Mayor’s Office, City Connect Detroit, Detroit Employment Solutions Corporation and the philanthropic and business community.

In addition, the City of Detroit is still seeking employers to participate in the program. Employers may participate by sponsoring a teen for as low as $850. Employers, who may be interested in being a sponsor, willing to hire a youth or have questions, should go online to http://www.gdyt.org or send an email to Ricardo Marble at MarbleR@detroitmi.gov.

The application period ends on March 31.

Youth selected for the program will be notified in May. The program runs for six weeks beginning in early July.

