Maxine Waters at Charles Wright Museum tonight


Roz Edward, Michigan Chronicle Managing Editor
  Who:         Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former chair of the

Congressional Black Caucus and the senior African American

woman serving in Congress, and Mildred T. Aristide, attorney and

former First Lady of Haiti, discuss historical and contemporary

matters that relate to African American and Haitian progress.
   
                When:      Friday, March 31, 2017

 
  Where:    Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E

Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201. General Motors Theatre.
   

Time:        Reception: 6:00 pm – 6:50 pm

Discussion: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
   
The Wright

Join the conversation #67Rebellion #WomenOfVision

# # #

 

