Maxine Waters at Charles Wright Museum tonight

|Who: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, former chair of the
Congressional Black Caucus and the senior African American
woman serving in Congress, and Mildred T. Aristide, attorney and
former First Lady of Haiti, discuss historical and contemporary
matters that relate to African American and Haitian progress.
|When: Friday, March 31, 2017
|Where: Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E
Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201. General Motors Theatre.
|
Time: Reception: 6:00 pm – 6:50 pm
Discussion: 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
