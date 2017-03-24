Trey Songz releases highly anticipated album titled “Tremaine”

Imagine rose petals, low light ambiance and Mr. Steal Yo Girl waiting for Mrs. Trigga Trey. This is the mood Trey Songz delivers on his seventh studio album, “Tremaine.”

Songz cleverly tied the 15-track album to a pseudo reality show, “Tremaine the Playboy.” The show was packaged similarly to “The Bachelor,” where Songz demonstrates the ups and downs associated with the search for true love.

Available on Spotify and Apple Music, fans can stream the entire project.

Catch Songz on the “Tramaine” tour this spring, kicking off May 3 in Detroit.

Click here to stream “Tremaine” on Spotify

