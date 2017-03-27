Detroit Parks & Recreation Department holds hiring fairs to fill seasonal and year-round positions

If you have an interest in recreation and parks, then the City of Detroit may have a job for you. The Detroit Parks and Recreation Department is looking to fill 70 positions and holding job fairs on March 28 and April 5. The fairs are from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road in Detroit.

The positions include playleaders, locker room facility attendants, lifeguards, building attendants and public service attendants. The positions are seasonal and year-round, part-time. The positions range in skill level as well as qualification requirements.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and should bring an updated resume. The City also will conduct on-site interviews. Applicants must wear proper attire — no jeans, sweats, sweatshirts, t-shirts or gym shoes.

For additional information, individuals may call (313) 224-1100.

