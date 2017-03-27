DPRD and YMCA to provide swim lessons for Detroit youth

Detroit Parks and Recreation Department and Detroit Swims YMCA will offer free or reduced cost swim lessons

To help swim lesson providers nationwide offer lessons to children who wouldn’t otherwise be able to afford them, the USA Swimming Foundation has awarded more than $342,000 through its 2017 Make a Splash grant program. Since 2007 the Foundation has given more than $4.3 million dollars to help fund learn-to-swim programs across the country.

Through Make a Splash funding this year, more than 25,000 children will be served through grants provided to 71 Make a Splash Local Partners across 25 states. The 71 Make a Splash Partners marks the most ever number of providers in a single grant cycle. Over the last 10 years, 4.9 million children have received formalized swim instruction through Make a Splash Local Partners.

“Our goal is that by the end of this year, one million children will be given the opportunity to learn to swim through the Make a Splash Local Partner network, and the grant money we award will help those who otherwise would not have the opportunity,” says Debbie Hesse, Executive Director of the USA Swimming Foundation. “We couldn’t provide these grants without the support of donors, sponsors and foundations who help support our efforts to provide free and reduced swim lessons for children around the country.”

The USA Swimming Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process. This year, the Foundation received nearly 200 applications and awarded 71 grants totaling more than $342,000 to help fund learn-to-swim programs across the country. There are approximately 850 Make a Splash Local Partners who promote water safety education in their communities and provide scholarships for children to participate in their swim lesson programs.

