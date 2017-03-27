SBA names Constance Payne-Logan district director for Michigan office

The U.S. Small Business Administration has named Constance Logan the district director of its Michigan office. She previously served as the deputy district director in the federal agency’s same office.

“For 22 years, Constance has worked with the Michigan team to serve entrepreneurs and help start and grow small businesses,” said acting SBA Regional Administrator Eric Ness. “Her knowledge of SBA programs and experience with small business owners, our resource partners and lenders throughout Michigan will serve the state well into the future.”

Logan has more than 30 years of federal leadership experience in field operations, technical program management and executive management from the SBA, Department of Defense and Environmental Protection Agency. She has been acknowledged for her commitment to Michigan’s small businesses as a recipient of the Spirit of Detroit, Michigan Chronicle’s Women of Excellence 2014, and Women’s Informal Network 2015 awards and being named Government Representative of the Year by the International Black Expo and the Society of American Military Engineers’ Small Business Advocate of the Year.

“I’ve been involved in and seen the impact small businesses have on local economies throughout the state, creating jobs and growing to become international companies,” Logan said. “It has been my distinct pleasure serving this constituency in Michigan and supporting statewide economic rebirth and continued growth since 1996. I plan to continue this vital work with the talented SBA team as Michigan’s district director.”

Small businesses create nearly two out of every three net new jobs and more than half of all working Americans own or work for a small business. The SBA provides critical support and resources in every state to help start-up businesses launch and existing small businesses expand and create jobs. Its core operations are focused on access to capital and government contracting and support and guidance for small businesses. The SBA also serves as one of the leading federal agencies providing assistance following natural disasters.

The Michigan District Office supported placing more than $940 million into the hands of entrepreneurs in fiscal year 2016, which was more than a 10 percent increase from the previous year. Across the Great Lakes Region, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio and Wisconsin, more than $4.6 billion was supported in FY16.

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration was created in 1953 and since January 13, 2012, has served as a Cabinet-level agency of the federal government to aid, counsel, assist and protect the interests of small business concerns, preserve free competitive enterprise, and maintain and strengthen our nation’s overall economy. The SBA helps Americans start, build and grow businesses. Through an extensive network of field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations, SBA delivers its services to people throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and Guam. For more information about the SBA’s Michigan District Office, visit www.sba.gov/mi.

