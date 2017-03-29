DDOT announces improvements to Reduced Fare Program for elderly & disabled customers

Reduced fare status of 50-cents per ride will last 4 years instead of 2 for eligible passengers before renewal

Passengers with Permanent Mobility Disability Certification may renew without Medical Verification

City also to honor SMART transit system’s Reduced Fare Cards on fixed DDOT routes

On April 1, 2017, DDOT will continue its service improvements with a new streamlined process for Reduced Fare customers, DDOT Director Dan Dirks announced today.

The Reduced Fare Program enables eligible riders with disabilities, seniors 65 years of age or older and Medicare Recipients to ride DDOT fixed route bus services at a reduced rate of $0.50 per trip, which is one-third the regular fare rate. In 2016 alone, 2,852 applicants were approved for the Reduced Fare Program and DDOT hopes to enroll even more qualifying individuals in 2017 with the new changes in place.

Dirks announced that starting April 1, Reduced Fare Cards will be good for four years. Currently, eligible passengers have to renew their card every two years. Also, card holders with permanent mobility disability certification will be able to renew their card without medical verification. An example of permanent mobility disability includes legally blind persons with documented proof as “legally blind,” as evidenced by a valid state identification card.

“Our purpose as a transit agency is to serve passengers who often don’t have any other transportation options, especially our elderly residents and those with disabilities,” said DDOT Director Dan Dirks. “We worked very closely with our Advisory Committee and the Senior Citizen/Disabled Local Advisory Committee (LAC) to come up with a process that makes it easier for them to access reliable public transportation and to do so more affordably.”

Dirks said that his drivers also will honor SMART Reduced Fare cards on DDOT’s fixed route service. Riders can show their SMART reduced fare card and pay the DDOT $0.50 reduced fare rate.

How to Apply

Reduced Fare service improvements include a new streamlined and simplified application making it easier for applicants to fill out the necessary paperwork for eligibility. Individuals can download a copy of the 2-page reduced fare application on DDOT’s webpage www.RideDetroitTransit.com and mail in the completed application, along with a $1.00 processing fee, to DDOT-Reduced Fares, 1301 E. Warren Ave. – Rom 106, Detroit MI, 48207.

Passengers also can pick up a Reduced Fare card application from any of the following locations:

Weekdays: 9:00am – 4:00pm at DDOT’s Main Office (1301 E. Warren Ave., Detroit, MI 48207)

Mondays: 11:30am – 3:00pm at the Northwest Activities Center (18100 Meyers, Detroit MI 48235)

Tuesdays: 11:30am – 3:00pm at Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 11:30am-3pm at the Rosa Parks Transit Center (360 Michigan Ave., Detroit, MI 48226)

“DDOT is providing a much higher level of service with added routes and security,” Dirks said. “All Detroiters deserve to be able to access this service and these changes will help to make sure that those who need it most can access it.”

NOTE: DDOT Director Dan Dirks will available for interviews at the Rosa Parks Transit Center at 11:00 am, Wednesday, March 29th, to talk about the importance of the Reduced Fare card and the changes that will make it easier for the passengers who need it. He will be joined by DDOT passenger and Reduced Fare card user, Sunshine Miller. Dirks also will have a sample of at Reduced Fare card and application.

The Rosa Parks Transit Center is located on Cass Avenue just north of Michigan Avenue.

