Wrongful death case filed on behalf of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist

Brian McKeen, managing partner of McKeen & Associates of Detroit, today filed a civil suit in Oakland county against physician Joseph Guettler and Unasource Surgery Center for the wrongful death of Angelo Henderson, on behalf of his widow, Felecia Henderson.

Henderson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, died in his home from venous thromboembolism (VTE), after surgery to his left knee quadriceps.

VTE is a serious and life threatening condition that happens when a blood clot forms in a deep vein – usually in a leg — and includes pulmonary embolism (PE); when the clot breaks off and travels to the lung.

“PE is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and it is preventable with appropriate prophylaxis,” said McKeen. “Mr. Henderson had numerous risk factors for developing blood clots and Dr. Guettler and other healthcare providers failed to offer preventive measures or even to educate Mr. Henderson on the signs and symptoms of developing VTE.”

McKeen, who has litigated many death cases arising out of pulmonary embolism, said that “This case represents yet another example of a preventable death because a care provider failed to take simple steps to prevent blood clots.”

Henderson was a print and broadcast journalist for 24 years, and served for two terms as president of National Association of Black Journalists. He won a Pulitzer Prize in 1999 for distinguished feature writing for his work as deputy Detroit Bureau Chief of the Wall Street Journal. He was married to Felecia Henderson, assistant managing editor of features at The Detroit News and they had a son.

