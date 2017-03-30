Detroit students develop new retail app

DAPCEP, The Entrepreneur Academy and New Economy Initiative provided support to help inspire young entrepreneurs

TYE Detroit, the youth entrepreneurship program from TiE Detroit, a global nonprofit organization fostering entrepreneurship, recently hosted a showcase honoring the six Detroit high school students who completed their 20-week, advanced level entrepreneurship program.

Last fall, the organization partnered with the Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program and The Entrepreneur Academy to bring a 20-week, advanced level entrepreneurship program to students in the city. Supported by the New Economy Initiative, the six students completed the program by creating a business called My Basket, a mobile application which will provide GPS location services to help locate a customer’s desired product at large retail locations. Revenue will be generated through product manufacturer’s advertising on the app, which also will have the capability to add a checkout feature.

During the event, the following students were awarded with plaques and $700:

•

Trinity Brown, senior

•

Layla Clingman, sophomore

•

Osiris Mann, senior

•

Sade’ Pettway, freshman

•

Kodi Smith, sophomore

•

Amorie Smith, junior

“I am extremely proud of the My Basket team for successfully completing the entrepreneurship program. The experience, skills and abilities they gained throughout the past several months will be beneficial for them in the future, as well as drive economic growth locally and beyond,” said TiE Detroit President Tel Ganesan. “I am confident that this program will have a lasting impact in the City of Detroit.”

TYE is an initiative aimed at inspiring, challenging and empowering students in grades nine through 12 to become the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders. Through TYE’s programs, youth are given the basic understanding of how to own and operate a small business and are taught the essentials of entrepreneurship by seasoned CEOs and entrepreneurs, who serve as mentors.

The program initially began with 40 students, with selected teams advancing along through three pitch contests, at which they were awarded prize money. In late spring, TYE will host a regional competition, which the My Basket team will participate in, where one team will advance to the TYE Global Competition in June, where they will compete against 21 other teams from around the world.

About TiE

TiE is a non-profit, global community welcoming entrepreneurs from all over the world. We believe in the power of ideas to change the face of entrepreneurship and growing business through our five pillars: mentoring, networking, education, incubating and funding. TiE, which was founded in 1992 by a group of successful entrepreneurs, is the world’s largest entrepreneurial organization. With programs like TiE Young Entrepreneurs (TYE) and Mentor Match, we are reaching out and fostering the next generation of entrepreneurs. For more details visit www.http://detroit.tie.org

About DAPCEP

Detroit Area Pre-College Engineering Program (DAPCEP) is a nonprofit organization with 40 years of experience partnering with universities, training programs and K-12 school systems in order to connect youth to the best science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) educational experiences in Michigan. To learn more, visit http://www.dapcep.org

About The Entrepreneur Academy

The Entrepreneur Academy is a training company whose primary mission is to provide entrepreneurial training classes in underserved communities. The Entrepreneur Academy offers middle school, high school and adult programs. Founded in 2010, The Entrepreneur Academy has provided its courses to several Detroit area schools and non-profits. To learn more visit http://www.entrepreneuracademy.biz

About The New Economy Initiative

The New Economy Initiative (NEI) is a $134-million philanthropic initiative and special project of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, funded by 12 local and national foundations. NEI is one of the largest economic development initiatives of its kind working to build a network of support for entrepreneurs and small businesses. The mission of NEI is to create an inclusive, innovative regional culture by reawakening and leveraging Detroit’s creative entrepreneurial drive. The overarching goal is to establish a more diverse economy where opportunity, wealth and prosperity are available to all. To learn more, visit http://neweconomyinitiative.org/.

