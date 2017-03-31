DC3 Announces 2017 Detroit Design Festival

Detroit Creative Corridor Center (DC3) is excited to announce it will be hosting its seventh annual Detroit Design Festival (DDF)—a citywide celebration of design—from September 26-30, 2017. In honor of Detroit’s designation of the first and only United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) City of Design in the United States, DDF programming and events will elevate the role of design in shaping Detroit’s future.

This year’s theme, Design is Everywhere, will showcase how thoughtful design—within the workplace to neighborhoods to goods and services—can impact, and even change, the way society functions and the way people experience the world around them. In fact, other UNESCO Cities of Design have shown an improved quality of life, have created jobs and have achieved economic progress within their cities by developing unified visions and strategies for activating their designation.

“Examining some of Detroit’s most pressing issues through a design lens could help us achieve a more sustainable and equitable future for the city’s residents,” said Olga Stella, executive director of Detroit Creative Corridor Center. “Detroit has the assets. We have a rich history, a real legacy of design and the power of collaboration in our economy to make this happen.”

The five-day celebration will also explore how the most common products and services are invisibly integrated into everyday life in a helpful, intuitive and human-centered way.

DDF program guides, complete with event details, will be available at the Drinks x Design: Design Crawl in downtown Detroit on September 14, 2017. Returning signature events will include Design Village, Eastern Market After Dark, Light Up Livernois, Youth Day. New to this year’s program are Designer Putt Putt Competition and Urban Furniture Competition.

DC3 is now accepting applications to get involved with the 2017 Detroit Design Festival until May 12, 2017. Opportunities include becoming a vendor; design competitions; hosting an event; or volunteering. Detroit City of Design tailored sponsorships and unique partnerships between leading designers, venues and industries are additionally available. Contact Melinda Anderson for more information.

DC3 is an economic development organization that works to strengthen Detroit’s creative economy and connect people to it. DC3 provides services to creative businesses and designers, offers widespread opportunities to engage with Detroit’s creative sectors, and champions Detroit’s creative economy. DC3 is a partnership between Business Leaders for Michigan and College for Creative Studies.

On December 15, 2015, Detroit became the first and only city in the United States to receive the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) City of Design designation. Obtaining this designation has been part of the Detroit Creative Corridor Center’s (DC3) strategy to grow Detroit’s creative economy since we were launched by Business Leaders for Michigan and the College for Creative Studies in 2010.

