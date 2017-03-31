Radio One Detroit announces new operations manager

Effective Monday, April 20, 2015 Nate Bell will transition from Radio One Raleigh to the Operations Manager role overseeing four of the leading urban and talk radio stations in Detroit.

Bell, a veteran Programmer with success in New York, New Orleans, Miami and Memphis markets relocates to Detroit from Raleigh, NC. Bell has a proven track record of leading top rated Urban AC brands and his success as a Program Director in his previous Radio One market since 2010 warrants this promotion. He is best known in the industry for his vast programming knowledge, research, tactical skills, coaching and development style.

Kathy Stinehour, VP/General Manager said, “Nate Bell is a seasoned Programmer with an outstanding major market track record. We are thrilled to have Nate join our Detroit team coming here from an amazing run in our Radio One Raleigh market. We look forward to Nate making his unique brand of magic here in the D.”

The Radio One Detroit cluster includes Hot 107.5 FM, Mainstream/Urban, 105.9 KISS FM, Urban AC, Praise 102.7 FM, Inspiration and AM 1200 News Talk.

Bell said, “I see significant untapped potential in all four Radio One properties in Detroit and am particularly excited to work with the new live and local morning shows launched last year. Mason and Coco on Kiss 105.9 and the Morning Heat on Hot 107.5 are poised for greatness. I am honored to be entrusted to lead four radio stations with such a rich and important heritage.”

Current Hot 107.5 Program Director Jay Hicks will work closely with Bell.

