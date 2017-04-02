DWM’s bill payment amnesty program extended

Due to exceptional demand, the has extended its amnesty program for overdue water and sewer bills. Customers have two additional days to meet with DWM representatives and establish payment plans. The amnesty program allows both commercial and residential customers the opportunity to enter into payment plans to help settle their accounts without facing penalties.

“The response to our amnesty program last month was overwhelming, and we realize that many of our customers are in need,” says DWM Deputy Commissioner Mohamed Balla. “We truly do not want to disrupt water service to anyone who is facing financial hardship so we decided to extend the amnesty period for two more days to allow those customers the opportunity to enter into reasonable payment arrangements.”

Customers with balances exceeding $500 must pay 20 percent of their balance prior to entering into a flexible payment agreement. Also late fees and assessments will be waived.

From 9:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4, representatives will be available to assist customers with payment plans.

Eligible customers may call ATL 311 (404-546-0311) to establish a payment plan. Walk-in customers also may visit 2 City Plaza (72 Marietta St.), which is conveniently located near the Five Points MARTA Station. Exit the Five Points Station onto Forsyth Street and turn right. Walk northeast on Forsyth Street and turn left onto Marietta Street. Walk one block to Fairlie Street. After crossing Fairlie Street, 2 City Plaza is on the left. Please note there is no public parking at this location; however metered parking is available in the immediate vicinity.

