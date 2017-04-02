MUSIC Matters and Universal Music Group announce SPRINGFEST with 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty

MUSIV Matters and Universal Music Group are partnering to bring 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and Desiigner to the University of Michigan’s Crisler Center on Friday, April 14 at 7:30 p.m. to headline the night portion of MUSIC Matters’ annual lifestyle festival, SPRINGFEST. This is the first concert in Crisler Arena in over 15 years. Tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 23 at 10 a.m. EST in person at Michigan Union Ticket Office, online at www.umichmusicmatters.com/tix, or by phone at (734) 763-8587.

Concert proceeds will be used to help MUSIC Matters fund its summer camp at the University of Michigan for underserved Detroit youth using an innovative curriculum that builds on the cutting-edge Possible Selves / Identity-Based Motivation psychology theory. This will be the first camp of its kind in the country. Over the past five years, MUSIC Matters has established SPRINGFEST as the first and most prominent social impact lifestyle festival in the United States. This year’s partnership between MUSIC Matters and Universal Music Group, the world’s largest record label, signals an acceleration of the social impact lifestyle festival movement. The 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and Desiigner concert in Crisler will be the capstone event for SpringFest 2017, the daylong MUSIC Matters festival at the University of Michigan.SpringFest is the next-generation festival: a lifestyle festival designed to discover and launch THE NEXT BIG THING across every field — arts, technology, sustainability, social activism & identity, music, sports, health, and food. It includes free music performances by local and emerging talent on its day stage, a Shark Tank-like pitch competition for promising student-run startups, rap cyphers, art installations, a Food Truck Face-Off, a fashion show, a mental health awareness “chill zone” and an interactive visual arts exhibit.

“SpringFest is an incredible moment that unites campus through one event, combining the passion and energy of Michigan students with the academic and entrepreneurial spirit of the University,” says Co-Presidents Sabrina Khan and Matt Fisher. “We’re thrilled with the opportunity to put on the first concert in Crisler Center in over 15 years.” Hailed by Rolling Stone as “hip hop’s most irrepressibly entertaining star”, 2 Chainz is back at the University of Michigan to debut the MUSIC Matters Crisler Series. 2 Chainz will be taking the stage one week after he releases his highly anticipated 3rd studio album Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which features Drake. Grammy-award winner 2 Chainz is known for his features on chart-topping singles such as Chance The Rapper’s “No Problem”, Kanye’s “Champions” and Mercy”, A$AP Rocky’s “F**ckin’ Problems,” and Jason Derulo’s “Talk Dirty.” His song “We Own It” with Wiz Khalifa was certified platinum in 2013. Billboard praised his newest single, It’s a Vibe, as a “smooth, new offering.”

Lil Yachty’s rise to fame has been meteoric. At 19 years old, Lil Yachty has been seen everywhere: from his own concerts and XXL 2016 Freshman Class to Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 3 runway show and his position as the Creative Designer at Nautica. With his skinny red braided, beaded hair and his iconic style, Yachty took the music industry by storm in 2016, releasing both Lil Boat (featuring “One Night” and “Minnesota”, two of the biggest hip hop songs of the past year) and Summer Songs 2. Few songs can be regarded as more iconic right now than D.R.A.M’s quadruple-platinum “Broccoli” and Kyle’s “iSpy” (a Billboard Top 10) – both of which feature Lil Yachty.

Desiigner’s come up can be attributed to the release of his single, “Panda” in 2015. The song has gone quadruple platinum in the United States, was featured on Kanye West’s “Pt. 2” on The Life of Pablo and currently has over a half-billion streams on Spotify. One of GOOD Music’s latest signings, Desiigner has not been resting on his accomplishments: in 2016 he released his debut full-length mixtape, New English, has been featured on the song “Champions”, and put out a hit-single, “Timmy Turner”. “The combination of 2 Chainz, Lil Yachty, and Desiigner guarantees that this year’s show will be the highest energy concert ever at the University of Michigan,” says Talent and Concert Chair Austin Dixon. MUSIC Matters (Michigan Undergrads Serving In the Community) is in its sixth year at the University of Michigan.

MUSIC Matters is a student-run non-profit at the University of Michigan which hosts an annual lifestyle festival that is capped off with an evening charity concert. The proceeds from the concert are used to seed fund promising philanthropic projects that are designed by University of Michigan students. Since its founding six years ago, MUSIC Matters has hosted J. Cole, Ben Folds, 2 Chainz, Common, and Migos, and donated $10,000 to C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, $50,000 to create the first “student-for-student” scholarship model in the country, and this year the proceeds from our SpringFest concert will be used to seed fund an innovative and groundbreaking summer camp at UM for low-income Detroit high school students.

Official corporate partners of the 2017 MUSIC Matters SpringFest include: Clorox, Goldman Sachs, Foundry Lofts, Coca-Cola, 5 Hour Energy, and Landmark Apartments. University sponsors include: Office of the President, Office of the Provost, Center for Entrepreneurship, School of Information, Ross School of Business, College of Engineering, The School of Public Health, School of Kinesiology, School of Music, Theatre, and Dance, Penny W. Stamps School of Art and Design, Law School, College of Literature, Science, and the Arts, The College of Pharmacy, Office of Student Life, Office of University Development, The School of Nursing, School of Dentistry, Arts at Michigan, Central Student Government, and LSA Student Government.

Tickets start at $19.99 for students with valid UM IDs and $29.99 for the public.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: