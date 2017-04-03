Detroit DPW to clean illegal dump sites reported through Improve Detroit as mobile app marks 2-year anniversary

• “City Hall in your pocket” has helped residents resolve more than 67,000 issues in neighborhoods across the city since Mayor Mike Duggan launched app in April 2015.

WHAT: An on-site cleanup of an illegal dumpsite to demonstrate how the Improve Detroit App is helping to address resident concerns in neighborhoods across the city, including potholes, missing traffic signs, fallen trees, broken street lights and more.

WHEN: 12:00 p.m., Monday, April 3

WHERE: Southbound Lodge Freeway Service Drive near Northlawn, which is the first of several small illegal dumping sites within a few blocks of each other reported recently through the Improve Detroit App. From SB Lodge Freeway, exit Wyoming and follow the service drive.

WHO: DPW Director Ron Brundidge, whose department fields that largest percentage of complaints annually.

Cindy Dorman, President of Neighbors Building Brightmoor and frequent Improve Detroit App user.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: