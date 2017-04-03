Detroit to complete removal of 3,000 dead city-owned trees ahead of schedule

City crews will complete the first phase of an effort to remove 6,000 dead trees by the end of 2017. The second batch of 3,000 dead trees will begin coming down in July.

City of Detroit General Services Department crews will remove the last of 3,000 dead trees located on city property they began removing last August. The work was not expected to be completed until early this summer, but is being finished ahead of schedule. Another 3,000 dead trees, also lost to disease and age, will begin coming down in July.

WHEN: 11:00 AM, Tuesday, April 4, 2017

WHERE: 15804 E. Seven Mile (Between Morang and Kelly Roads) WHO: Carlos Cornonado, Forestry Division Director Neighborhood Residents also will be on hand to watch the tree come down. The City will provide a map, which will be available to the public on the city’s website, which shows the individual locations of all 3,000 trees that have been removed, along with their size and the type of tree.

