Here’s How Tina Fey Called Out College Educated White Women Who Voted For Trump

is collecting her fellow college-educated White women for a necessary call-out.

The 46-year-old comedian, actress, and writer joined a Facebook Live fundraiser for the American Civil Liberties Union and decided to bring attention to a specific group who contributed to President Donald Trump‘s election. “A lot of this election was turned by White, college-educated women who now would like to forget about this election and go back to watching HGTV,” she said. “You can’t look away because it doesn’t affect you this minute, but it’s going to affect you eventually.”

Fey’s comments came in the middle of a conversation mostly covering reproductive rights. She was being interviewed by the executive director of the ACLU in New York, Donna Lieberman, and the organization’s deputy legal director, Louise Melling. Her interview was just one aspect of the four-hour-long telethon fundraiser on Friday.

Fey ended the interview with, “I personally would like to make my own pledge to college-educated White women to not look away, not pretend that things that are happening now won’t eventually affect me if we don’t put a stop to it.”

Exit polls for last year’s election revealed that Hillary Clinton’s weakness among White women voters was one reason for her presidential loss.

The Clinton campaign knew that she needed White women’s vote — especially the college educated ones— in order to win the presidency. Sixty-one percent of White women without a college degree supported Trump, with 34 percent supporting Clinton, according to network exit polling. While a 52 percent majority of White women with a college education supported Clinton, she still didn’t do much better than recent Democrat presidential nominees. This voter group has largely supported Republicans in the past (Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984, George H.W. Bush in 1988, George W. Bush in 2004, and Mitt Romney in 2012.)

Looks like there’ s a lot of work to do in pulling in those college educated White women. With Tina Fey being such a prominent pop-culture figure, maybe they’ll start to get the message.

