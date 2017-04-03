Wayne County announces schedule for household hazardous waste collection program

On Monday, April 3, Wayne County released the 2017 schedule for the countywide Household Hazardous Waste Collection Program. The program is designed to prevent unwanted household chemicals from being disposed in landfills or into the waterways. Last year, more than 900,000 pounds of household hazardous waste was properly disposed or recycled through the program.

“We had more than 8,000 residents participate in the program last year and are looking for even greater participation this year,” said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. “This program gives everyone an opportunity to help safeguard the health and safety of our community by reducing the environmental impact of household hazardous waste.”

Each collection will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants must be a Wayne County resident. Waste must be from residential sources only. Acceptable items include: household paints, stains, floor-care items, furniture polish, bathroom cleaners, lawn and garden chemicals, antifreeze, fluorescent and compact fluorescent light bulbs, old computers and TVs. Pharmaceutical waste (non-controlled substances) and medical sharps in puncture-proof containers will also be accepted. Common items brought but not accepted include: CRT televisions, CRT monitors, and construction debris.

Collection schedule:

Saturday, April 22, 2017 at Romulus Civic Center (Parking Lot) 11111 Wayne Road, Romulus

Saturday, June 10, 2017 at Henry Ford College located at 5101 Evergreen Road, Dearborn

Saturday, August 12, 2017 at Westland Shopping Center located at 35000 Warren Road and Nankin Blvd. in Westland

Saturday, October 7, 2017 at Wayne County Community College located at 21000 Northline Road, Taylor

Residents will be required to show a valid driver’s license or tax bill as proof of residency. For more information, please contact Land Resources Management at 734-326-3936.

Land Resources Management (LRMD) is a division of the Department of Public Services. The division prevents contamination, soil erosion, and stream sedimentation. It is also responsible for solid waste management planning, resource recovery, and the regulation of solid waste facilities. LRMD completes over 300 landfill inspections year, reviews plans for new construction to ensure that distributed soil does not pollute waterways.

