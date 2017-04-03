Wayne County Parks kicks off special event season with 33rd Annual Marshmallow Drop

More than 20,000 Marshmallows will flood the sky at two separate events

Wayne County Parks and the Easter Bunny will kick off the 2017 special events season on Friday, April 14 with its 33rd Annual Marshmallow Drop at Elizabeth Park in Trenton at 9 a.m. and at Nankin Mills in Westland at 11 a.m.

Thousands of children will gather to await a helicopter loaded with more than 20,000 marshmallows. As the marshmallows drop, children will race to collect as many as possible before trading them in for a prize. Children can also search for a special colored egg dropped among the marshmallows which can be redeemed for a prize.

Children will be separated in three age categories, 4 years old and younger, 5-7 years old, and 8 years and older. Although the marshmallows are fluffy and tempting to eat, they should not be consumed; they should be exchanged for an equally pleasing treat.

New this year will be a selfie section at each park where families can take a photo using the hashtag #ItsRainingMarshmallows to post on their favorite social media site.

“Our team works hard to make the Marshmallow Drops special for our visitors, said Beverly Watts, Director of the Department of Public Services. “This year we hope that families not only enjoy themselves, but we also hope that they will share their excitement by posting photos on social media using the hashtag ItsRainingMarshmallows.”

The events are free and are a great opportunity for the entire family to get out and have a great time.

Wayne County Parks is a division of the Wayne County Department of Public Services with the purpose of enhancing the quality of life for families and citizens of the 43 communities of Wayne County. We maintain 5,600 acres of parkland and operate 41 locations, which include 37 parks, two golf courses, a marina and the Wayne County Family Aquatic Center. Wayne County Parks holds hundreds of educational and recreational events all year long including field trips, nature walks, and host classic annual events such as the Marshmallow Drops at Nankin Mills and Elizabeth Park and Jazz on the River at Elizabeth Park. Wayne County is committed to offering the best park experiences for families to enjoy. For more information about Wayne County Parks, please call 734.261.1990 or visit www.parks.waynecounty.com.

