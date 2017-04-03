 Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Police Hiring Event

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continues to push its law enforcement hiring program in an effort to fill more than 100 open positions. To meet this goal, the office will join the Detroit Police Department to host a hiring event for the public. Please note Sheriff Napoleon & Chief Craig will be available on Tuesday, April 4th at 9am to 9:15 am to do interviews to talk about the importance of this hiring event.

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

DESC Michigan Works

9301 Michigan Ave.

Detroit, MI 48210

9am to 5pm

Requirements:

Must be at least 18 years of age

Valid Michigan Driver’s License

Possession of a High School Diploma or GED

No Felony Convictions

Be a U.S. Citizen

Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License

Must pass required written and agility test per agency requirements.

Police Officer Applications accepted on-site

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detroit Police Department

Recruiting – 4747 Woodward Recruiting – 1301 Third St.

Detroit, MI. 48201 Detroit, MI. 48226

313-224-0641 313-596-2607

