 Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and Detroit Police Hiring Event

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office continues to push its law enforcement hiring program in an effort to fill more than 100 open positions. To meet this goal, the office will join the Detroit Police Department to host a hiring event for the public. Please note Sheriff Napoleon & Chief Craig will be available on Tuesday, April 4th at 9am to 9:15 am to do interviews to talk about the importance of this hiring event.
Tuesday, April 4, 2017
DESC Michigan Works
9301 Michigan Ave.
Detroit, MI 48210
9am to 5pm
Requirements:
Must be at least 18 years of age
Valid Michigan Driver’s License
Possession of a High School Diploma or GED
No Felony Convictions
Be a U.S. Citizen
Be qualified to obtain a Concealed Pistol License
Must pass required written and agility test per agency requirements.
Police Officer Applications accepted on-site
Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Detroit Police Department
Recruiting – 4747 Woodward Recruiting – 1301 Third St.
Detroit, MI. 48201 Detroit, MI. 48226
313-224-0641 313-596-2607