Houston Couple Tragically Dies In Wrong-Way Car Crash

Jackie and Patrick Delane were on the eve of celebrating Patrick’s birthday, when a horrible highway accident took their lives.

The couple was coming from IHOP on Sunday morning, where they were dining with relatives and celebrating Patrick’s 50th birthday, which would have been Monday. On their way home, the couple’s white Mercedes was heading south on I45 when a Dodge Charger was coming north in their southbound lane. The Dodge Charger, being driven by Adam Bonilla, 32, crashed into Patrick and Jackie’s Mercedes according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. All three drivers died on the scene.

Other family members, including Jackie’s sister Jeanette Crawford, left IHOP and saw the wreckage when she was on the highway. “So, I’m passing it and everybody is passing it and we see all the wreckage and we see a white car. We said, ‘Oh, my god!’”

Crawford quickly tried to make her way to the accident, but she was stopped by an officer for speeding. “I told him I was sorry but that was my sister and he said, ‘oh’ and he hugged me,” she explained. “I told him, I said ‘Just tell me. Just tell me how they’re doing. Just tell me something.’” The officer had to give Crawford the tragic news that her sister and brother-in-law died.

Jackie’s son, Bryson Brown, rushed to the area from north Texas. He vented, “[My mom] was my best friend. She knew everything about me she would never judge.”

Patrick was also survived by a daughter, Melanie Delane, who is still coming to terms with her dad’s death. “I have a lot of questions to answer to their grandchildren,” she said.

Patrick worked in the oil and gas industry, but was a mechanic by trade. Jackie was in the U.S. Army Reserve and worked as a postal carrier for nearly two decades, according to the Houston Chronicle. The two met and bonded over having kids in the middle school band 15 years ago. “They were so in love,” Crawford said.

It is still unknown why Bonilla was going the wrong way when he crashed his vehicle into the Delane’s car. Bonilla was going at a speed of 100 miles per hour when the accident happened. DPS is still investigating to determine if alcohol played a role.

Our condolences go out to their friends and family.

