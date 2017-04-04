Steffanie Christi’an Releases Pensacola

We will never get too much of Steffanie Christi’an. In a new promo video, she gives us a glimpse into her tour with producer/rapper Talib Kweli. Filmed in Pensacola, Florida, Christi’an sings the beloved, Joan Osborne’s “Pensacola” while she frolics on the beach with friends and enthralls a crowd at the Hangout Festival. The vibrant visuals will leave you yearning for more. Her signature passion is felt as she injects an infectious vibe with vocals that stir your soul. The rock maven’s highly anticipated sophomore album, It’s Complicated is due out later this year.

Link to Official Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j4-ogcqzfQo

Link to Free Official Download: http://www.evrymusic.com/pensacola/

Director: Kayla Reefer

Written by: Joan Osborne, Robert Hyman, Eric Bazilian, & Rick Chertoof

Copyright: UNIVERSAL – POLYGRAM INTERNATIONAL PUB INC

Executive Producer: Talib Kweli (Javotti Media)

Sponsored by: EVRY Music

http://www.SteffChris.com

http://www.cdbaby.com/SteffanieChristian

http://www.soundcloud.com/steffchris

http://www.facebook.com/SteffChris

http://www.twitter.com/SteffChris

http://www.instagram.com/xoSteffChrisxo

