Mayor Mike Duggan to make announcement on Fitzgerald Revitalization project today

Mayor Mike Duggan, along with members of the community, city of Detroit staff and other stakeholders, will announce today the development team that will lead a 2-year-long revitalization project to transform the Fitzgerald neighborhood near Livernois and McNichols. The community-focused project will be a model plan to stabilize and strengthen Detroit neighborhoods.

The Fitzgerald Revitalization Project is an initiative led by the City of Detroit to stabilize and strengthen a neighborhood by transforming publicly owned vacant land and buildings into community assets.

Rather than work on one lot at a time, the project is focused on holistically addressing every publicly owned vacant building and lot at once for maximum impact and effectiveness.

The City has been working with residents and other stakeholders to develop a vision for the project and is adding more partners to turn it into a reality.

• City & key partners to invest more than $4 million to rehab 115 vacant homes over 2 years, create 2-acre park, landscape 192 vacant lots

• Community-focused project to be model plan to stabilize and strengthen Detroit neighborhoods.

WHEN: 12:00 PM, Wednesday, April 5, 2017

WHERE: 16626 Prairie St, Detroit, MI 48221

WHO: Mayor Mike Duggan, Fitzgerald Revitalization Project Development Team, Community Leaders, Planning Director Maurice Cox, Housing Director Arthur Jemison

