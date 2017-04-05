Petition urges companies to cut ties with Fox News, O’Reilly Factor after cover-up

SumOfUs petition targets Lexus, Claritin, Jenny Craig, and other Fox News advertisers over sexual harassment scandal

A new petition from SumOfUs, an international consumer watchdog, is calling Lexus, Claritin, Jenny Craig, and other Fox News advertisers to stop advertising with Fox News after reports surfaced that the network spent over $13 million in to cover up sexual harassment allegations against Bill O’Reilly since 2002. The petition, which has been signed by over 26,000 people in less than 24 hours, cites concerns over the network’s inability to provide a safe working environment for women.

VIEW THE PETITION HERE: https://actions.sumofus.org/a/tell-advertisers-to-ditch-fox-news-and-bill-o-reilly

“Bill O’Reilly is a serial sexual predator and should not be on TV. Whether he’s creating a hostile workplace for female employees at Fox News, or lobbing racially charged attacks against Rep. Maxine Waters, his behavior is unacceptable. One of the only reasons O’Reilly is still on air is because companies like Lexus, Jenny Craig and Claritin and other advertisers continue to fund his show to the tune of $111m each year. In effect, they are paying for The O’Reilly Factor to stay on the air, and paying to settle the lawsuits against him,” explained Nicole Carty, campaigner at SumOfUs. “That has to stop.”

Yesterday, Mercedes-Benz became the first company to drop its ads with The O’Reilly Factor. SumOfUs is currently rallying its members to encourage more companies to follow suit.

Also On The Michigan Chronicle: