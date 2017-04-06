Mayor Duggan, community organizations kick off Motor City Makeover

Mayor Duggan, Community Organizations and Sponsors Kick Off Motor City Makeover Effort April 6

Theme for this year is “Motor City Makeover 365” to emphasize year-round efforts to clean and beautify Detroit

WHAT:

Mayor Mike Duggan and his Department of Neighborhoods, along with representatives of various community organizations and corporate sponsors, will kick off the 2017 Motor City Makeover – the City of Detroit’s annual cleanup and beautification effort. Plans for this year’s effort will be announced at the news conference. The City also will announce the launch of a new website to allow people to connect with volunteer opportunities in Detroit throughout the year.

WHEN:

Thursday, April 6 at Noon

WHERE:

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers Road

WHO:

Mayor Mike Duggan

Representatives of the Mayor’s Department of Neighborhoods and other participating City departments

G. Peggy Noble, President, College Park Community Association

Neil Marchuk, Adient Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer

Additional Community Partners

