MoveOn blasts GOP for going ‘Nuclear’ over Gorsuch, warns of dramatic shift in balance on the Supreme Court

Praises Democrats for Strong Resistance to Trump’s Court Pick

Moments ago, Republicans in the Senate invoked the “nuclear option,” changing long-standing Senate rules to push through Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch without the previously required 60 vote threshold.

In reaction, Anna Galland, executive director of MoveOn.org Civic Action, issued the following statement:

“Today’s action by Senate Republicans proves once again that the Republican Party will stop at nothing to implement its extreme right-wing agenda. After nearly a year of obstructing the nomination of Merrick Garland, Republicans, led by Mitch McConnell, have obliterated long-standing checks and balances in order to put Trump’s nominee, an extreme-right justice, on the Supreme Court, for a lifetime—and our country is worse off for it.

“Neil Gorsuch’s radical out-of-touch agenda could shift the balance of the court for the next 40 years—harming women, workers, and all Americans who seek a fair hearing and equal justice under the law.

“While MoveOn members condemn the Republican use of the nuclear option to put Trump’s nominee on the Supreme Court, we thank most Senate Democrats who stood with resistance activists across the country in denying Gorsuch the 60 votes previously required for confirmation. When Democrats stand on principle and do all they can to protect women, people of color, workers, and our nation from the GOP’s extreme agenda, the American people stand with them.”

