City of Detroit Department of Elections to Host An equipment Fair To Reveal the New voting System

City Clerk, Janice Winfrey will host an Equipment Fair on April 8, 2017, at the Wayne County Community College’s Downtown Campus located at 1001 W. Fort Street, to introduce and demonstrate the new tabulators that will be used in the upcoming 2017 Municipal Primary and General Elections. Clerk Winfrey will be joined by the Michigan Bureau of Elections and the Election Day Supervisory Staff to provide a brief demonstration on how the new tabulators will function and operate during the 2017 election cycle.

What: Press Conference re: City of Detroit Voting Equipment Fair

Who: Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk

When: Saturday, April 8, 9:30 a.m.

Where: Wayne County Community College, 1001 W. Fort St.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Trina Hodges, Detroit City Clerk Office at 313-870-0721 or email at hodgest@detroitmi.gov.

